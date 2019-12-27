|
|
|
BROOKES Jennie Suddenly on Friday
20th December 2019 in hospital, Jennie, aged 84 years.
Beloved wife of the late Harold, very dear mum of Susan, Alyson and Joanne, a dear mother in law and much loved grandma and great grandma. Jennie will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service and
cremation will take place on
Saturday 4th January 2020
at Burnley Crematorium at 10.45am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Spring Cottages Care Home c/o
Hartley Foulds Funeral Service, 230 Colne Road, Burnley, BB10 1DY Tel 831854
Published in Burnley Express on Dec. 27, 2019