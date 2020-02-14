Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Jeremy Shirt

Notice Condolences

Jeremy Shirt Notice
SHIRT Jeremy William Peacefully in Pendleside Hospice, on February 6th 2020, after a very short and sudden illness, and with his loving family by his side, Jeremy, aged 53 years, the dearly loved and devoted husband and best friend of Debbie, much loved and treasured dad of Abbie and Matthew, a cherished and fun loving grandad to Roman, precious son of Christine and the late Frank, dear son in law to Pat and Chris Knight, very special brother of Gill, Helen and Neil, also a dear brother in law, uncle, nephew, cousin and respected friend of many who will be sadly missed. Jeremy's funeral cortege will leave from the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home on Thursday, 20th February at
9-30 a.m. for service and interment at St John the Divine Church, Cliviger at 10 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Neuro Intensive Care at the Royal Preston Hospital, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 14, 2020
