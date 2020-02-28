|
Shirt Jeremy William Debbie and family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received in memory of Jeremy for the Neurological ICU at Royal Preston Hospital. Thank you to Pendleside Hospice for their care and attention. Finally, thank you to Canon Mark Jones for his comforting words and service and to Alderson and Horan for their caring approach and dignified and professional arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 28, 2020