Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jeremy Shirt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeremy Shirt

Notice

Jeremy Shirt Notice
Shirt Jeremy William Debbie and family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received in memory of Jeremy for the Neurological ICU at Royal Preston Hospital. Thank you to Pendleside Hospice for their care and attention. Finally, thank you to Canon Mark Jones for his comforting words and service and to Alderson and Horan for their caring approach and dignified and professional arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -