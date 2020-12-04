Home

Notice Condolences

Jessie Duckworth Notice
DUCKWORTH Jessie Jessie, aged 92, a resident of the Hilton Care Home, Padiham passed away peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital on November 17th, with her loving daughter Brenda by her side.
Jessie was the dearly loved wife of the late Alfred, a much loved grandma of Sandra and Alison and great grandma of Aiden.
A private service and cremation was held on December 1st
at Burnley Crematorium.
Funeral arrangements were made by Burnley and District Funeral Service, 18 Rosegrove Lane, Burnley. Tel. 01282 411822
Published in Burnley Express on Dec. 4, 2020
