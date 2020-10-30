Home

BIRTWELL Jill On Friday October 16th 2020 suddenly at her home,
Jill Birtwell passed away peacefully aged 65 years.

Jill was the dearly loved sister of Geoff, Marj and Pat, very dear sister-in-law of Peter a dear aunt and very good friend of many.

Her funeral service will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Friday October 30th at 2.30pm.

Family flowers only please, however, donations in loving memory of Jill will be most gratefully accepted on
behalf of either
'The Cats Protection League'
or 'Cancer Research'.

Enquiries please to
Bertwistle's Funeral Service,
46 Burnley Road,
Padiham.
Tel 01282 771628
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 30, 2020
