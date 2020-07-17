Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Jim Baxendale

Baxendale Jim Passed away peacefully in the Oaklands Care Home, on Thursday, 9th July, 2020, Jim, aged 84 years, the loving dad to Chris, Simon and Joanne, dear father in law to Sharon and Christine, proud grandad to Adam, Victoria, Phillip, Gareth, Kirsty, Hayden and Jasmin, proud great grandad to Holly, Josh, William and Rowan, dear brother, uncle and special friend to Pam, who will be sadly missed. Jim's service and cremation will be held on Friday, 24th July at 12-15 p.m. at Burnley Crematorium. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on July 17, 2020
