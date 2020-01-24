Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fred Hamer Funeral Services - Burnley (Burnley)
183-187 Briercliffe Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB10 1UY
01282 438866
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:30
Burnley Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Jim Berry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jim Berry

Notice Condolences

Jim Berry Notice
Berry Jim Peacefully on
Friday January 10th, 2020, aged 82. Dear brother of Tony, Freda and the late Joan,
loving brother-in-law, uncle
and great uncle. An everloving partner of the late Mavis.
A celebration of his life will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Wednesday January 29th at 11.30.
Family flowers only please, donations most welcome for Cancer Research c/o and all enquiries to Fred Hamer Funeral Service, 183-187 Briercliffe Road, Burnley Tel 01282 438866
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -