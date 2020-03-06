|
Atkinson (nee Chapman)
Joan Suddenly but peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Tuesday, 3rd March, 2020, Joan, aged 84 years, beloved wife to the late John, much loved mum to Carol, Graham, Adrian and the late Philip, cherished nana, great grandma and great grandma,
a loved sister, loving auntie and a dear friend and neighbour who will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Joan's funeral cortege will leave from her own home on Thursday, 12th March at 12 noon, for service at St Leonard's Church, followed by committal at Padiham Public Cemetery at 1 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 6, 2020