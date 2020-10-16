Home

Cottam (nee Sagar)
Joan Peacefully in Burnley General Hospital, on October 8th, 2020, and of Wordsworth House Care Home, Hapton, Joan, aged 95 years, beloved wife of the late Sam, loving mother of Peter, Alan and Susan, dear mother in law to Janet, Susan and the late Shaun,
a cherished grandma and nanna, and great grandma, also a dearly loved auntie who will be sadly missed. Joan's service and cremation will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Monday, 19th October at 10 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Wordsworth House Care Home, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 16, 2020
