Joan Cottam

Cottam Joan The family of the late Joan would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received for Wordsworth House Care Home. Thank you to the carers from Wordsworth House for their loving care and attention. Finally, thank you to Rev. Alan Scholes for his comforting words and lovely service and to Alderson and Horan for their dignified care and professional arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 23, 2020
