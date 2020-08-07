|
Fort (nee Hanson)
Joan Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on 28th July, 2020, Joan, aged 84 years, beloved wife of the late Keith, loving mother of Graeme and deeply loved mother to Steven, devoted grandma of Paul, David and John, great grandma to Freya, much loved sister of Pamela, dear aunt of Sara and Jenna and a lovely friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Joan's funeral cortege will leave from her sister's home today, Friday, 7th August at 11-10 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 11-30 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to British Heart Foundation, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 7, 2020