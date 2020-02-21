Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Joan Holt

Joan Holt Notice
Holt (nee Calvert)
Joan Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Tuesday, 11th February, 2020, Joan, aged 90 years, beloved wife of the late Ray, much loved mum of Wendy and Steven, a dear grandma and great grandma and a loving sister. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Joan's funeral cortege will leave from the home of her daughter on Friday 6th March at
10 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium,
10-45 a.m. Family flowers only
or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 21, 2020
