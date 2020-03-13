|
Holt Joan Joan's family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations to Pendleside Hospice. Special thanks to everyone involved in Joan's care. Thank you to Gordon Rigg's Nurseries for the beautiful flowers, Diane Collier Catering and Briercliffe Club. Finally, thank you to Katy Carmichael for her comforting words and service and to Alderson and Horan for their dignified arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 13, 2020