Jones Joan Margaret
(nee Procter) In loving memory of Joan, aged 87, who died peacefully in Dove Court, on 28th February 2020.
Loving wife of the late Harold, dearly loved mum of Margaret and Hilary, adored gran of Alexandra and most loving mother in law.
Joan will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family
and many friends.
A service will be held at
Burnley Crematorium on Thursday 12th March at 10.45am.
Family flowers only please,
donations may be made
in memory of Joan for
Dove Court Nursing Home
(social fund)
c/o and all inquiries to
Fred Hamer Funeral Service
183-187 Briercliffe Road Burnley Tel. 01282 438866
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 6, 2020