Jones Joan Margaret, Hilary, Alex and Ray would like to thank most
sincerely all friends and family for their kind thoughts, cards, flowers and most generous donations in memory of Joan.
Thanks also to all staff at
Robin House, Dove Court for their love and care for Joan,
to Rev'd Timothy Kaye for his support and lovely service,
to Eleanor and Andrea at
St. Andrew's Church Hall for their catering and to Jean Holt and colleagues at Fred Hamer Funeral Services for their kindness and professionalism.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 20, 2020