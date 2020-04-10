|
O'NEILL (nee Dean)
Joan Passed away peacefully in the Burnley General Hospital on Sunday, 5th April, 2020, Joan, aged 62 years, precious daughter to Doris, most loving wife of the late Paul, special mum to Luke, dear mother in law to Martin Smith, caring sister, loving auntie and friend to many who will be sadly missed. A private service is being held at Burnley Crematorium on Saturday, 18th April. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Apr. 10, 2020