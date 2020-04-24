|
PRICE (nee Edmondson)
Joan Passed away peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on 18th April, 2020, aged 73 years, the dearly beloved wife of the late Jim, much loved and treasured mum of Alec and Helen, dear mother in law to Lena, cherished grandma of Erik, dearest sister of John, Keith and Lesley, dear sister in law to Val, also a loving auntie and friend of many who will be sadly missed. A private family service will be held at Burnley Crematorium at a time to be confirmed. Donations are being received in Joan's memory direct to Pendleside Hospice, all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Apr. 24, 2020