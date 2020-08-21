|
PROCTER 12th August, peacefully,
Joan (nee Dunkerley)
aged 80 years of High Etherley, County Durham, formerly Burnley.
Loving wife of the late Clive,
dearly loved mum of Polly and Sandra, dear mother in law of Chris, devoted nana of Thomas,
Harry, Amy, Jake and Jon,
also a much loved aunty.
Service to take place on
Monday 24th August at 2.30pm at Wear Valley Crematorium, Bishop Auckland, County Durham.
Donations in memory of Joan may be left at the crematorium or sent to "The Macmillan Nurses."
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 21, 2020