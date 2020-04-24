|
Schofield (nee Woodruff)
Joan Peacefully in her own home with her loving family by her side, on 18th April, 2020, Joan, aged 92 years, devoted wife to the late Richard, much loved mum to Kevin, Christine, Brian, Barbara, Malcolm, Trevor, Delta and the late Graham, a cherished grandma and great grandma to many. A private family service will be held at Padiham Public Cemetery on Monday, 4th May. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Apr. 24, 2020