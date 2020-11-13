Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Joan Smith

Joan Smith Notice
Smith (nee Trickett)
Joan Peacefully in Pendleside Hospice, on Monday, 9th November, 2020, Joan, aged 87 years, beloved wife to the late Joe, much loved mum to Pauline and Tracey, mother in law to Billy and the late John, cherished grandma to Andrew, Christopher and Alexander, caring great grandma to Freya, Mason, Josephine and Theo, loved sister to Barbara and sister in law to Raymond. Joan's funeral cortege will leave from her own home on Friday, 20th November for a private funeral service at Burnley Crematorium. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 13, 2020
