Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
John Bell Notice
BELL John (Ken) Sadly, in his own home on Sunday, 17th May, 2020, Ken, aged 81 years, beloved husband to Nora, much loved dad to Jacqueline and Angela, cherished grandad to Leanne and Suzanne, a true gentleman who will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. A private family service and committal will be held at Burnley Crematorium, on Tuesday, 26th May. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on May 22, 2020
