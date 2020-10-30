Home

John Berry

Notice Condolences

John Berry Notice
BERRY John Edward On Sunday October 11th 2020
John Berry passed away
suddenly but peacefully
aged 90 years.
John was the dearly beloved
husband of the late Evelyn,
a dear brother and
good friend of many.

His funeral service will be held in
St Leonard's Church, Padiham
on Tuesday November 3rd at 1.30pm
followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium at 2.30pm.
Flowers and enquiries please to
Bertwistle's Funeral Service,
46 Burnley Road,
Padiham.
Tel 01282 771628
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 30, 2020
