More Obituaries for John Bowen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Bowen

Notice Condolences

John Bowen Notice
Bowen John (Jack) Passed away peacefully in the Pendleside Hospice, on Friday, 29th May, 2020, Jack, aged 80 years, the most beloved husband of 53 years to Carol, loving dad to Scott and Gaynor, very proud grandad to Zakariya, and friend to many who will be sadly missed. A private family service will be held at Burnley Crematorium, on Tuesday, 9th June. Donations are being received in memory of Jack direct to Pendleside Hospice. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on June 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
