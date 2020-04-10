|
Chapman John (Scodge) Passed away peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Wednesday, 7th April, 2020, the most loving partner to Wynne, beloved husband to the late Pat, special dad to Michael and the late Gary, proud grandad, great grandad, dear brother, uncle and friend to many who will be sadly missed. A private family service will be held at Burnley Crematorium, Tuesday, 21st April. Donations are being received directly by Pendleside Hospice. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Apr. 10, 2020