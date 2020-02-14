Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
18:30
St John the Baptist RC Church
Ivy St
View Map
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
13:00
St John the Baptist RC Church
Ivy St
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
14:30
Burnley Cemetery
John Cunnie Notice
Cunnie John James Of your charity pray for the repose of the soul of John who passed away peacefully in Dove Court Nursing Home on February 5th, 2020, and anointed with the Holy Sacraments of the Church, aged 84 years, the deeply loved and devoted husband of 55 long and happy years to Dorothy, much loved father of Rita, Helen, Chris and Paul, a dear father in law, cherished grandad to Hannah, Katie, Ella and Patrick, also a dearly loved brother, brother in law, uncle and respected friend who will be sadly missed. R.I.P. John will be received into St John the Baptist RC Church, Ivy St on Monday
17th February at 6-30 p.m. for a reception and rosary. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, 18th February at 1 p.m. followed by interment at Burnley Cemetery at 2-30 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 14, 2020
