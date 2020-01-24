|
|
|
HARTLEY John Jesse On Thursday 16th January 2020,
peacefully in hospital,
John,
aged 88 years.
The beloved husband of Maureen, dearly loved dad of Adrian and Nicola, dear father in law of Elaine and Mark and a loving grandad and great grandad.
A service will take place at
Burnley Crematorium on
Monday 3rd February 2020 at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired
made payable to the RNLI
c/o Hartley Foulds Funeral Service, 230 Colne Road, Burnley
tel 831854
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 24, 2020