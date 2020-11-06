|
HARWARD John The family of the late John would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received for Pendleside Hospice. Thank you to the staff at Oaklands Nursing Home for the care and attention shown to John and to Peter Smith for his comforting words and lovely service. Finally, thank you to Stephen and staff at Alderson and Horan for their caring and dignified arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 6, 2020