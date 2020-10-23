Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
More Obituaries for John Haward
John Haward

John Haward Notice
HARWARD John (Alan) Peacefully in Oaklands Nursing Home on Friday, 16th October, 2020, Alan, aged 90 years, beloved husband to the late Hannah, much loved dad to Philip, Anne, Frances, Stephen, Jacqueline and David, father in law to Anne, Stephen, Michael and Roy, cherished grandad and great grandad, loved brother in law to Stephen and Mary, caring uncle and a good golfing pal of many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Funeral details at a time to be confirmed. Family flowers only or donations if so desired are being received for Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 23, 2020
