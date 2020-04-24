Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
John Hillam Notice
HILLAM John (Jack) Passed away peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Tuesday, 21st April, 2020, Jack, aged 75 years, loved husband to June, caring dad to Glen, proud grandad to Kim, dear father in law and friend who will be sadly missed. A private family service will be held at Burnley Crematorium, Wednesday, 29th April. Donations are being received in Jack's memory direct to Pendleside Hospice. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Apr. 24, 2020
