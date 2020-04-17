Home

John Holden Notice
HOLDEN John
(Jack) Peacefully on
Tuesday 7 th April 2020,
at Royal Blackburn Hospital,
Jack aged 84 years.
Loving dad of Barry, David and Steven and dear father-in-law
of Wendy, Adele and Pauline; treasured grandpa of Rebecca, Gemma, Victoria, Daniel, James, Luke, Hayley, Zak and Ellis; and much loved great-grandpa
of nine great grandchildren; beloved friend of Ann.

Always in our hearts.

Jack's funeral service and cremation will be held at
Burnley Crematorium,
with a celebration of his life
to be held at a later date.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare
32 Colne Rd
Burnley Tel 426146
Published in Burnley Express on Apr. 17, 2020
