Howarth John Passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on 30th May 2020, aged 82 years, the dearly loved husband of 60 years to Barbara, loving father of Nick and the late Jonathan, dear father in law to Sally, very special grandpa of Emma and Jamie, also a dear brother of the late Frank, cousin and friend who will be sadly missed. A private family service will be held at Burnley Crematorium, on Thursday, 11th June. Donations are being received in John's memory direct to Macmillan, Pendleside Hospice and Marie Curie or St Stephens Church.
All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on June 5, 2020