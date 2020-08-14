|
ILOTT John The family of the late John would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and for the floral tributes received at this sad time.
Special thanks to Father Tim Kaye for a comforting service, to all at Dove Court Care Home for the care and support shown to both John and his family also to
Annabel Davies and all at Burnley Funeral Care for their kindness and consideration in their funeral arrangements.
Finally, many thanks to those who attended the funeral and for the donations given in memory of John to Dove Court.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 14, 2020