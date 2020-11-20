|
LANCASTER John Sadly, in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Monday,
16th November, 2020, John,
aged 81 years, beloved husband to Norma, much loved dad to Susan, Jimmy and John and a cherished grandad to Carl. John's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Thursday, 26th November at 1-10 p.m. for service and interment at Burnley Cemetery, 1-30 p.m. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 20, 2020