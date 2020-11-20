Home

LANCASTER John Sadly, in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Monday,
16th November, 2020, John,
aged 81 years, beloved husband to Norma, much loved dad to Susan, Jimmy and John and a cherished grandad to Carl. John's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Thursday, 26th November at 1-10 p.m. for service and interment at Burnley Cemetery, 1-30 p.m. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 20, 2020
