John McBain

McBAIN
John Passed away peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Monday, 6th July, 2020 and with his loving family by his side, John, aged 81 years, the most beloved husband to Jo, loving dad to Michael, caring father in law to Gill, very proud grandad to Amy, dear brother, uncle and friend to many who will be sadly missed. John's funeral cortege will leave from his own home for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, on Friday, 17th July at 2-30 p.m. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on July 17, 2020
