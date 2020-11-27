|
|
|
Pomfret John Eric Peacefully on
Friday 13th November 2020 at Royal Blackburn Hospital
John aged 82 years.
Devoted husband of Kathleen, loving dad of Angela and Catherine, cherished grandad of Roy, Aimee, Debbie, Daniel and James, also a dear great grandad and good friend to many.
An 11.30 am funeral service and cremation will be held at
Burnley crematorium on
Friday 4th December.
All enquires to
Co-op Funeralcare,
32 Colne Rd, Burnley.
Tel 01282 426146.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 27, 2020