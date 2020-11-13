|
Renney John Barrie The family of the late John would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind
thoughts, prayers, messages of sympathy, cards and condolences, mass offerings, flowers and donations received in this good man's memory. Thank you to
Fr Emanuel for his unique Joyful service, Mike Morriss for uniting our family, round the world by streaming our John's final service in these unprecedented times a "Pandemic". And in my personal despair, finally a heartfelt thank you to Stephen and Leighton and all the staff at Alderson and Horan Funeral Services for a deeply felt much needed support and dignified professional care on the hardest day of my life. John would have been in 'awe' at the 'Dignified, Touching and Respectful Bowed heads Tribute' from Burnley Football Club, to a Loyal Fan.
UTC always.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 13, 2020