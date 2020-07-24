|
RICHARDSON John Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on 19th July, 2020, and after a long illness, John, aged 88 years, the dearly beloved husband of the late Peggy, much loved dad of June, dear father in law to Russell, very special grandad of Russell and Lauren, Falon and Lewis, proud great grandad of Ryan, Nell, Amy and baby Fred,
also a dear brother, uncle and respected friend who will be sadly missed.At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. John's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Tuesday, 28th July at
10-15 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 10-45 a.m.
Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Diabetes UK, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on July 24, 2020