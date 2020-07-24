Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Resources
More Obituaries for John Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Richardson

Notice Condolences

John Richardson Notice
RICHARDSON John Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on 19th July, 2020, and after a long illness, John, aged 88 years, the dearly beloved husband of the late Peggy, much loved dad of June, dear father in law to Russell, very special grandad of Russell and Lauren, Falon and Lewis, proud great grandad of Ryan, Nell, Amy and baby Fred,
also a dear brother, uncle and respected friend who will be sadly missed.At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. John's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Tuesday, 28th July at
10-15 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 10-45 a.m.
Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Diabetes UK, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on July 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -