|
|
|
Richardson John The family of the late John would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received for Diabetes UK. Special thanks to the NHS for everything they did for John and to the carers at Healey Lodge for their wonderful care and attention. Thank to Fr. Roger Parker for his comforting words and service and to Alderson and Horan for their caring and professional approach and dignified arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on July 31, 2020