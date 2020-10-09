|
|
|
Robinson John Mavis, Sue and Dave would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received to Pendleside Hospice. Special thanks to Dr Astle and the District Nurse team at Parkside Surgery for the loving care and attention shown to John. Thank you to
Peter Goulding for his kind words and service and finally, thank you to Alderson and Horan
Funeral Services for their professional care.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 9, 2020