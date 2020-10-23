|
|
|
SMALE John John aged 86 of Oaklands Care Home Briercliffe Burnley, previously of Williams Rd and Austwick, passed away on Wednesday 14th October.
Devoted husband of the late Annie, loving dad of Karl, Andre and Yan. A dear father in law, grandad, great grandad, brother, brother
in law, uncle, cousin and a
good friend to many.
John will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by all
who knew him.
A celebration of his life will
take place on Wednesday
October 28th at 10am.
Family flowers only please,
donations most welcome
directly to Dementia UK.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions at the
crematorium the service will be live streamed, for further details please contact Fred Hamer Funeral Service at 183-187 Briercliffe Rd Burnley
Tel. 01282 438866.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 23, 2020