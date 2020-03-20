|
Stansfield John Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, with his loving family by his side on Friday, 13th March, 2020, John, aged 90 years, beloved husband of 63 years to Marion, much loved dad to Kay, Anne, John and Linda, loved father in law to Eric, Jim, Julie and Simon, proud brother to Arthur and the late Kathleen and Freddie, cherished grandad and great grandad to many. A true gentleman who will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. John's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Friday, 27th March at 11-50 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 12-15 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to the Royal British Legion, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 20, 2020