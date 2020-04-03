|
|
|
Stansfield John John's family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy and cards of condolence received at this difficult time and to the staff on Ward G3 at the Royal Blackburn Hospital for their excellent care. Thank you to Fr David Featherstone for his comforting words and service and to John's son, John, for his touching eulogy. Finally, thank you to Alderson and Horan for their caring and dignified approach and professional arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on Apr. 3, 2020