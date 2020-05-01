Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
John Varley Notice
Varley John Peacefully on 23rd April, 2020, at the Sands Nursing Home, Morecambe, and of Brierfield, John, aged 82 years, the much loved and loving dad of Juliet, cherished grandad of Philip and Leon, also a dearly loved brother, brother in law and uncle and friend of many who will be sadly missed. A private family service will be held at Burnley Crematorium, on Tuesday, 5th April. Donations are being received in John's memory direct to the British Heart Foundation. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on May 1, 2020
