|
|
|
WRIGHT John Passed away on May 5th
in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, after a short but sudden illness with Anne, his beloved wife
of 55 years by his side.
A dear brother to Philomena, Margaret, Magdalen, Michael and the late Peter, brother-in-law to Maureen, John and the late Jean. Much loved by his nieces,
nephews and close friends.
A private service and
cremation will take place
at Burnley Crematorium
on Tuesday 26th May at 12.30pm.
Donations, if desired may
be sent direct to the
British Heart Foundation or Cancer Research UK.
Enquiries to
Hartley Foulds Funeral Directors,
230 Colne Road, Burnley,
Tel 01282 831854.
Published in Burnley Express on May 15, 2020