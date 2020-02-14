|
|
|
Able Joley
"Azar Able Jolly Million" Passed away peacefully in the Acorn Heights Care Home on Sunday, 2nd February, 2020, Joley, aged 85 years. She will be greatly missed by all residents and staff at the Care Home. Joley's funeral cortege will leave from the Acorn Heights Care Home on Friday, 21st February at 1 p.m. for service and at Burnley Cemetery, 1-30 p.m.
All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH.
Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 14, 2020