Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Resources
More Obituaries for Josepha Whitty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josepha Whitty

Notice Condolences

Josepha Whitty Notice
Sr. Josepha
Whitty Of your charity pray for the repose of the soul of Sr. Josepha Whitty, who passed away very peacefully at McAuley Mount Care Home, Burnley, on July 10th, 2020, with sisters and members of her loving family by her side, fortified by the Rites of Holy Mother Church, aged 100 years and over 80 years a dedicated Sister of Mercy. R.I.P.
A live streamed mass will be held on July 29th at 10-30a.m. on
YouTube, followed by interment at Burnley Cemetery. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on July 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -