|
|
|
Sr. Josepha
Whitty Of your charity pray for the repose of the soul of Sr. Josepha Whitty, who passed away very peacefully at McAuley Mount Care Home, Burnley, on July 10th, 2020, with sisters and members of her loving family by her side, fortified by the Rites of Holy Mother Church, aged 100 years and over 80 years a dedicated Sister of Mercy. R.I.P.
A live streamed mass will be held on July 29th at 10-30a.m. on
YouTube, followed by interment at Burnley Cemetery. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on July 24, 2020