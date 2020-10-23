|
|
|
Harrison Joyce
(nee Topham) Passed away peacefully with her family by her side in The Royal Blackburn Hospital on Saturday 10th October, 2020, aged 79 years.
Much loved wife of Tom, mother of Russell and Ian, dear sister, grandmother and step grandma and a good friend to many.
A private funeral service will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Tuesday 27th October at 11.30 a.m. The funeral cortege will leave Joyce's home at Townfields at
11 a.m. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent directly to The Parkinsons Society
Enquiries to
Hartley Foulds Funeral Service, 230 Colne Road,
Burnley, Tel 831 854.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 23, 2020