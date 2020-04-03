|
Heywood Joyce Anne Peacefully on Sunday 29th March 2020, Joyce aged 78 years of Burnley and formerly of Edinburgh.
Beloved wife of Ray, dearly loved mum of Debbie and Lynne and their partners, much loved grandma of Kenny, Jason,
Holly, Kai and Tehya.
A family service will take place at Burnley Crematorium.
Donations are being received for either Macmillan Cancer Support or Pendleside Hospice c/o Helliwells funeral service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne.
Tel: 870898
Published in Burnley Express on Apr. 3, 2020