Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Howarth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Howarth

Notice Condolences

Joyce Howarth Notice
Howarth (nee Evans)
Joyce Peacefully in Burnley General Hospital on Monday, 11th May, 2020, Joyce, aged 77 years, beloved wife to the late Michael, much loved mum to Nicholas, Kathy and Jane, cherished grandma and retired local butcher, who'll be sadly missed. A private family service will be held at Burnley Crematorium, on Friday, 22nd May. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services,
128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on May 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -