Howarth (nee Evans)
Joyce Peacefully in Burnley General Hospital on Monday, 11th May, 2020, Joyce, aged 77 years, beloved wife to the late Michael, much loved mum to Nicholas, Kathy and Jane, cherished grandma and retired local butcher, who'll be sadly missed. A private family service will be held at Burnley Crematorium, on Friday, 22nd May. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services,
128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on May 15, 2020