MACCABE (nee Williams)
Joyce Peacefully at her home on March 5th, 2020, after a long illness and with her loving family by her side, Joyce, aged 87 years, much loved and devoted wife of Walter, loving mother of Susan, David, Gary and Andrew, dearly loved grandma and great grandma, dear auntie and lovely friend who will be sadly missed especially by her close friend Doreen. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Joyce's funeral cortege
will leave from her home on Wednesday, 18th March at
11-10a.m. for service in
St Matthew's Church at 11-20a.m. followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium at 12-15p.m. Family flowers only or donations, if so desired, to Pendle Community Hospital, Reedyford Ward, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 13, 2020